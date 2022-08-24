Gobi Capital LLC Has $125.35 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Copart comprises about 7.2% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $125,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart Price Performance

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT remained flat at $124.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.