Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.61

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 13610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Golar LNG Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $11,151,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

