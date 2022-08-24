Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Up 0.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 50,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 149,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Gold Standard Ventures Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$200.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Gold Standard Ventures

In other news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 87,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,155.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,569,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,326,828.93. Insiders acquired a total of 892,350 shares of company stock worth $360,199 in the last ninety days.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

