Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. 1,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.
Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.