Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Shares Up 25%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) shares shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 103,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 31,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

