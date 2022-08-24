Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity

Graco Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. 1,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.