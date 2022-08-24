Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $639,725.11 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $639,725.11 and approximately $167,432.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075308 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.