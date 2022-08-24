Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.98

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

