Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $260.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

