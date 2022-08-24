Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,345. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

