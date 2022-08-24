Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 223,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 759,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 216,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

