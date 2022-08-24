Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,662. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

