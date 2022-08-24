Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.94

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.94 ($1.73) and traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.83). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.83), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

Gresham Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,800.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

