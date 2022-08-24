Grimm Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $16,985.84 and approximately $35.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

