Guarded Ether (GETH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,920.00

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $10,920.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can now be purchased for about $1,337.25 or 0.06245082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Guarded Ether alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

About Guarded Ether

Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guarded Ether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guarded Ether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.