Guarded Ether (GETH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10,920.00

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $10,920.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can now be purchased for about $1,337.25 or 0.06245082 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.
About Guarded Ether
Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 coins. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Guarded Ether
