GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 5,190,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,430% from the average daily volume of 205,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50.

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

