Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.50

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.50 and last traded at $77.34, with a volume of 4834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $715,374. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.