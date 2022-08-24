Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.22. Haleon shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 207,915 shares trading hands.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

