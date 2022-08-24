Handshake (HNS) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and $44,439.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,651.81 or 0.07697544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00156511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00262628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00706914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00623245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 522,412,755 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.