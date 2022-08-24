Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 6.89% of Hanesbrands worth $357,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 293,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,569. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.