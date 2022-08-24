Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.58 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Harmony has a total market cap of $273.58 million and $21.69 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,483.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00164550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033188 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,577,464,540 coins and its circulating supply is 12,437,244,540 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.