Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 6.6%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 7,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,016,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $773.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

