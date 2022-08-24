Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Down 6.6%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 7,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,016,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.
Hawaiian Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $773.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawaiian (HA)
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.