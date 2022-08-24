HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $61.43 million and approximately $4,533.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000773 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.