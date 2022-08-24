HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. HEdpAY has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $10,626.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEdpAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

