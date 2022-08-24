Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.89

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and traded as high as $74.73. Heineken shares last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 2,616 shares traded.

Heineken Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.