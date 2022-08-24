Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.89

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and traded as high as $74.73. Heineken shares last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 2,616 shares traded.
Heineken Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heineken (HKHHF)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.