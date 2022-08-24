Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

HLIO opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.