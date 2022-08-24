Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 18,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 932,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,332 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

