Hertz Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $405.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $273,198.29 and $405.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00770251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars.

