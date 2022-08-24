HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.89

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 205284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

HH&L Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $511.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,806,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

