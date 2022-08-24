HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €50.24 ($51.27) and last traded at €51.04 ($52.08). Approximately 74,854 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.40 ($53.47).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.08 and a 200 day moving average of €57.11.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

