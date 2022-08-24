Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.46

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $17.91. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 221,948 shares changing hands.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 202,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 167,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 88,387 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

