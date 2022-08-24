Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.50

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.50 and traded as low as C$29.42. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$29.85, with a volume of 209,382 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.86.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.44.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.8075621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

