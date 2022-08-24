HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. 53,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.
HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.
