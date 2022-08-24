Howdoo Price Hits $0.0075 (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Howdoo has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00128383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00075863 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

