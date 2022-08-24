HUNT Reaches Market Cap of $47.42 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $47.42 million and $2.18 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075429 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.