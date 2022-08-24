Huobi Token (HT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.01 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00022011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $733.71 million and approximately $28.01 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,735.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00128383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

