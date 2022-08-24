Hush (HUSH) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Hush has a total market capitalization of $565,603.30 and approximately $244.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00308103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00080716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.