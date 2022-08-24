HYCON (HYC) Market Capitalization Tops $297,121.58

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $297,121.58 and approximately $21,664.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001404 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.