Hyperion One Day Volume Tops $20.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (HYN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $41.44 million and $20.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003864 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.