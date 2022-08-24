Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $274,410.76 and $27,294.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,707.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00128561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075533 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

