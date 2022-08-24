IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.