IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.58

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.58 and traded as low as $18.90. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1,213 shares.
IF Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.
IF Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
