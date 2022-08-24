IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.58

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.58 and traded as low as $18.90. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1,213 shares.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

