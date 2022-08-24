IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.55. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 188 shares changing hands.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,817.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,950 shares of company stock worth $345,252. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.39). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.