II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up to $55.64

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $57.60. II-VI shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 64,135 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on II-VI to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

