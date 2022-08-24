ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Cap of $28,569.01

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $28,569.01 and $2,044.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,014,873 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

