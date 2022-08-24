Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 196412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Imagine Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.96 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

