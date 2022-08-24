Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 7%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.11. 846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 204,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $147,356. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after buying an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after buying an additional 428,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after buying an additional 323,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

