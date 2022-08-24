Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.25

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and traded as high as $97.78. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 5,653,517 shares changing hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

