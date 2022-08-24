Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.