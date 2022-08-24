Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,360.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,313 shares of company stock worth $217,111. Insiders own 23.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth about $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 22.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

